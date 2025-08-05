UPDATE: Gardai seek help in finding missing John (55)

John O'Reilly is missing from his home in Tallaght since Monday afternoon

UPDATE: John O’Reilly has been located safe and well.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 55-year-old John O’Reilly, who has been reported missing from his home in Belgard, Tallaght since Monday afternoon, 4 August.

John was last seen at Belgard Square East at approximately 2.15pm this afternoon Monday 4th August, 2025.

John is described as approximately 6’3″ in height, has a broad build, with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen John was wearing a white t-shirt and light blue cargo knee length shorts with black socks and dark runners.

Both Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.