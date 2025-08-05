Search
Over €12,000 from Inland Fisheries to help protect Dodder
The Dodder at Old Bawn Bridge

Over €12,000 from Inland Fisheries to help protect Dodder

Alessia MicalizziAugust 5, 2025 9:49 am

The woody habitat of the Dodder River will benefit by over €12,300 allocated by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) for its restoration as part of the Habitats and Conservation Funding 2025.

On Friday, July 11, IFI  announced €771,000 in grants for 21 projects nationwide to help restore salmon and trout stocks and their habitats, and overall improve “stream biodiversity.”

