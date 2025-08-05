Over €12,000 from Inland Fisheries to help protect Dodder

The woody habitat of the Dodder River will benefit by over €12,300 allocated by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) for its restoration as part of the Habitats and Conservation Funding 2025.

On Friday, July 11, IFI announced €771,000 in grants for 21 projects nationwide to help restore salmon and trout stocks and their habitats, and overall improve “stream biodiversity.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept