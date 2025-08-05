Search
Pencil-style bollards and raised zebra crossings improve schools’ safety

Echo StaffAugust 5, 2025 9:54 am

Road safety was improved outside two schools in Tallaght while parents of Scoil Santain renewed their call for a safer crossing at the school’s entrance.

Last month, South Dublin County Council launched two new ‘Safe Routes to School’ projects at Scoil Maelruain and St Dominic’s NS in Old Bawn.

At Scoil Maelruain, a new school street has been introduced on Old Bawn Avenue which includes restricted vehicle access at the cul-de-sac, raised zebra crossings, resurfaced footpaths, pencil-style bollards, and colourful road markings.

At St Dominic’s National School, a new school zone on Mountain Park features raised zebra crossings, upgraded footpaths, decorative railings with pencil motifs, pencil bollards, and clear road markings.

Meanwhile, parents of Scoil Santain said they still witnessed “near misses on a regular basis” during the last weeks of school at the pedestrian entrance at Homelawns.

The crossing at the entrance is currently marked by two white lines that are not so visible especially on dull wet days and is located near a chaotic bend where drivers reverse.

While the school asked for a raised zebra crossing and appropriate signage, the council said they don’t have “the necessary resources” for a full re-design of the crossing.

