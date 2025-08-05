Village Green ‘enhancement’ on course after delay

Work on the Lucan Village Green will be completed by autumn this year, after a slight “delay to allow trout spawning” on the Griffeen river.

Cllr Helen Farrall (Ind) shared updates she had received on the Lucan Village Green works, part of the Lucan Village Enhancement project.

According to updates from South Dublin County Council, the second Amphitheatre has now been installed at the north end of the village, adding another space for community gatherings and events.

ESB connections are progressing at both the Village Green and the Demesne project, with several already completed, and kerbing and paving works are taking place along the promenade and within the Demesne, “improving accessibility and aesthetics”, while the promenade stairs are scheduled for construction in the coming weeks, further enhancing connectivity.

“Footpath and crossing improvements have started this week at the Village Green,” Cllr Farrell shared on her website helenfarrell.com last week.

“Work is beginning at the corner near AIB and will continue across from Carroll’s Pub, where Bretland will be installing new kerbing, footpath buildouts, and crossings.”

In an earlier update, Cllr Farrell shared visuals of “the intended look of the finished village green” that she had received from the council and contractors Bretland Construction.

“I’m happy to add that SDCC sent me a view, looking South towards Courtney’s Pub [sketched in grey in the image] and it does help a bit in terms of seeing the completed work that’s underway.

“Hopefully this will give you a better idea of how things will look, once the flood alleviation works underlying parts of the main design (which will be totally hidden, once finished) are finished.

“Currently, the works are due to be completed this Autumn 2025, just slightly behind schedule because of a delay to allow trout spawning,” she added.

In June, a senior council official told councillors that the Lucan Demesne works, to redevelop the former Lucan Demesne car park into “a high-quality public space”, is scheduled to be completed by September.

