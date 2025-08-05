Party time for Margaret and James on their 70th anniversary
The Chapelizod community came together last Friday to celebrate a very special anniversary for two of its oldest and best-loved residents.
A special service was held at Maryfield Nursing Home to celebrate the 70th wedding anniversary of Margaret and James Nolan, both now in their nineties.
AUTHOREcho Staff
