Gardai stop man in car with fraudulent driving licence
Maurice GarveyOctober 15, 2025 8:49 am

A MAN who was driving with a fraudulent driving licence was ordered to engage in a restorative justice programme.

Mohammed Djafer (34), with an address of Oak House, Glennamuck, Dublin 18, appeared before Tallaght District Court facing a section 26 theft and fraud offence.

Garda Dillon O’Malley told the court that on July 6, 2022, at M50 Southbound Junction 11, Tallaght, gardai stopped the accused for using a mobile phone while driving.

Mr Djafer had learner permits and produced a driver licence to gardai that was false.

The court heard he had no previous convictions in Ireland.

Defence solicitor Eddie O’Connor said his client came to Ireland from Algeria in 2017, had an Algerian licence, and that his friend told him to send off for an international licence to a site in America where it will be “translated.”

The court heard it is a Florida-based site that provides fraudulent documents and unofficial translation in nine Arabic languages.

“Now he has a full licence. If he had produced his learner permit he wouldn’t be here today,” said Mr O’Connor.

The court heard the fake licence was not used to get insurance and that Djafer is working as a bus driver for the last two months. Judge Patricia McNamara said there should not be a message going out there for people to contact this site and get false documents.

Judge McNamara accepted Djafer had not come to garda attention since, now has a legitimate licence, and recommended a restorative justice programme.

The case was remanded on continuing bail for restorative justice list in Tallaght District Court December 12.

