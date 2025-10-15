Search
A simple thumbs-up emoji can spark very different reactions’
Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom

A simple thumbs-up emoji can spark very different reactions’

Echo StaffOctober 15, 2025 9:03 am

NEARLY one third of adults think the thumbs-up emoji is passive aggressive, according to research by Citywest broadband and telecoms provider Pure Telecom.

Results of its Connected Lives 2025 survey, revealed that text messages could also be on the way out as a popular form of communication with one in four adults under 25 having never sent a text message.

The research reveals insights into various communication styles across different demographics. For example, 53% of women feel anxious when they see a message has been left ‘on read’ compared to 39% of men.

The survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Pure Telecom and sought to explore the various communication styles across different demographics.

It found that while commonly used to signal acceptance or approval, the thumbs-up emoji has become a sign of rudeness for some.

A significant 44% of adults under 25 believe it is passive aggressive, compared to just 12% of those aged 55 and over.

When asked what the most recent digital communication they had with someone in their personal life was, 36% of adults said it was via instant message, followed by 18% who had a voice call.

Meanwhile, instant message – considered by many as a casual form of communicating – is the second-most cited form of communication for those who are in employment. Almost a quarter reported that their most recent work communication was via instant message, after email at 32%.

The research found that 36% of adults get nervous about posting a message in a group chat in case no one responds and 31% have even deleted messages they have sent to group chats after no one replied.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said: “Our research shows just how much meaning people now attach to even the smallest digital gestures. A simple thumbs-up can spark very different reactions, depending on the recipient’s age.

‘So, while a Baby Boomer might see it as a perfectly acceptable response to a message from one of their children, the recipient might spend the rest of the day wondering what their problem is.

“Despite the nuances, digital communication is often the glue that keeps people together.

‘From staying in touch with your other half throughout the day, to having a fantasy football group, these tools make it easier to stay close no matter the distance.

‘At Pure Telecom, we are passionate about keeping people connected online and promise not to leave any of our customers ‘on read’.

Read More


Four-legged parishioners receive a special blessing during service

Tallaght

OVER 20 four-legged parishioners of Kilnamanagh–Castleview received a special blessing last Saturday to mark the feast of St Francis of Assisi. On...

€19m Cookstown Quarter reaches its full occupancy

News

M7 Real Estate Ireland has reached full occupancy at Cookstown Quarter in Tallaght, following a substantial investment in the 2.87-hectare (7.1-acre) estate’s...

Actavo recognised with Best Managed Companies Award

Business

NANGOR Road company Actavo Group were among eight businesses recognised with the Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at Deloitte’s 17th annual awards...

Strong financial position presents a real opportunity to invest in infrastructure

Business

CHAMBERS Ireland launched its pre-budget submission reflecting the shared priorities of affiliated Chambers of Commerce around the country. Calling on the Government...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST