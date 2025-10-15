A simple thumbs-up emoji can spark very different reactions’

NEARLY one third of adults think the thumbs-up emoji is passive aggressive, according to research by Citywest broadband and telecoms provider Pure Telecom.

Results of its Connected Lives 2025 survey, revealed that text messages could also be on the way out as a popular form of communication with one in four adults under 25 having never sent a text message.

The research reveals insights into various communication styles across different demographics. For example, 53% of women feel anxious when they see a message has been left ‘on read’ compared to 39% of men.

The survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Pure Telecom and sought to explore the various communication styles across different demographics.

It found that while commonly used to signal acceptance or approval, the thumbs-up emoji has become a sign of rudeness for some.

A significant 44% of adults under 25 believe it is passive aggressive, compared to just 12% of those aged 55 and over.

When asked what the most recent digital communication they had with someone in their personal life was, 36% of adults said it was via instant message, followed by 18% who had a voice call.

Meanwhile, instant message – considered by many as a casual form of communicating – is the second-most cited form of communication for those who are in employment. Almost a quarter reported that their most recent work communication was via instant message, after email at 32%.

The research found that 36% of adults get nervous about posting a message in a group chat in case no one responds and 31% have even deleted messages they have sent to group chats after no one replied.

Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom said: “Our research shows just how much meaning people now attach to even the smallest digital gestures. A simple thumbs-up can spark very different reactions, depending on the recipient’s age.

‘So, while a Baby Boomer might see it as a perfectly acceptable response to a message from one of their children, the recipient might spend the rest of the day wondering what their problem is.

“Despite the nuances, digital communication is often the glue that keeps people together.

‘From staying in touch with your other half throughout the day, to having a fantasy football group, these tools make it easier to stay close no matter the distance.

‘At Pure Telecom, we are passionate about keeping people connected online and promise not to leave any of our customers ‘on read’.