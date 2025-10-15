One-act productions by Clondalkin Drama Group delight the amazing audiences

“OUR one-act production, ‘Secrets & Shipwrecks’, went brilliantly!” beams Michaela Courtney of Clondalkin Drama Group, who performed in Quinlan’s – The Black Lion pub from September 15 to 18.

It was “great” to be able to perform two very different plays back to back. People seemed to really enjoy it—the gasps during the twist in “The Attic” were “incredibly satisfying”, and they even “spooked a few people, apparently!”

‘All By Myself’, the group’s second play, brought huge laughs every night; they often had to pause to let the laughter subside so that our lines could be heard.

People were so complimentary after every show, which “means the world to us.” Their final night attracted their largest audience, and Michaela exclaims, “We were full!”

Everything went smoothly; however, the group’s only issue was that Quinlan’s is not the most ideal space for performing because the room is quite small and crowded, with an old bar obstructing the area.

They are still grateful for the space, though, and they always make it work.

“Maybe if Clondalkin had its own theatre, things would be even easier!”

Clondalkin Drama Group would like to extend a huge “thank you” to Quinlan’s Black Lion pub for serving as their rehearsal and performance space (and wrap party venue).

They are also thankful to The Echo, who

“always reach out and feature us whenever we have a show on.”

They would also like to extend a big “well done” to their cast and crew.

“Everyone did an amazing job, and I’m so glad

I get to work with such talented people.” Michaela says it was “lovely” to talk to audience members after the shows who said they see everything they put on.

The support Clondalkin Drama Group receives from the community is “beautiful” and helps them to grow and put on better shows.

“Thank you to everyone who came, and keep an eye on our socials to see what we get up to next!”

Congratulations to all involved.