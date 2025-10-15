Search
Former boxing champion started smoking cannabis after car accident
Tallaght District Court

Maurice GarveyOctober 15, 2025 9:10 am

A FORMER national boxing champion started smoking cannabis after a serious car accident derailed his career, Tallaght District Court heard.

Jamie Edwards (24), with an address of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, appeared in court pleading guilty to two possession charges of cannabis.

The court heard that on February 27, 2025, gardai were called to an address at Deerpark Place, Tallaght, where the accused was arrested after he was found to have cannabis in his possession.

Mr Edwards has 11 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client was a former boxer who won national championships and looked like he was going to go professional until a car accident saw his right arm and wrist broken, making progress in the sport extremely difficult.

Mr Hennesy said his client started smoking cannabis and has had problems with it “an old story unfortunately.”

Judge Patricia McNamara took into account the guilty plea and personal circumstances, recommending 100 hours of community service in lieu of a five-month sentence.

A probation report for suitability for community service was put back to November 7 at Tallaght District Court.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme

