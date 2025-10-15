Search
New trees and flowers to be planted in the Walkinstown area
Slievebloom Park

New trees and flowers to be planted in the Walkinstown area

James Roulston MooneyOctober 15, 2025 10:00 am

New flowers and trees are set to be planted in the Walkinstown Area over the coming year.

Trees will be replanted in the tree pits at Slievebloom Park, near Drimnagh Castle Primary School

New flower bulbs will be planted on the Long Mile Road, particularly to the west of Walkinstown Parade.

The Parks Department of the Dublin City Council will include the Slievebloom Park location for planting in the upcoming tree planting season – Autumn/Winter 2025/2026.

Parks will look at extending the flowering season next year to plant the latest bulbs as the budget for this year has been fully allocated.

Before the trees at Slievebloom Park are planted, the existing stumps will need to be ground out so that the location can be properly assessed.

If the location assessment is conducted without discovering an issue, then the council will go ahead with their plans to fill the tree pits.

The replanted trees will have a secondary reason to exist – as a way to restrict illegal parking on one of Walkinstown’s busiest road.

The incoming flower bulbs in the area will fill out a strip that has been deemed not to be continuous in the central median along the Long Mile Road and provide an aesthetic view for those passing by.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

Read More


Work starts on €50k sculpture on roundabout

Tallaght

WATCH: INSTALLATION has begun for a €50,000 steel sculpture on a roundabout on the Tallaght Bypass. The installation of the new sculpture,...

Four-legged parishioners receive a special blessing during service

Tallaght

OVER 20 four-legged parishioners of Kilnamanagh–Castleview received a special blessing last Saturday to mark the feast of St Francis of Assisi. On...

Memorial bench dedicated to all in the community

Tallaght

DOMINIC’S Community Centre in Tallaght have unveiled a touching memorial remembering members of their community that have passed on. The memorial bench,...

Gardai stop man in car with fraudulent driving licence

Tallaght

A MAN who was driving with a fraudulent driving licence was ordered to engage in a restorative justice programme. Mohammed Djafer (34),...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST