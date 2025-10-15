New trees and flowers to be planted in the Walkinstown area

New flowers and trees are set to be planted in the Walkinstown Area over the coming year.

Trees will be replanted in the tree pits at Slievebloom Park, near Drimnagh Castle Primary School

New flower bulbs will be planted on the Long Mile Road, particularly to the west of Walkinstown Parade.

The Parks Department of the Dublin City Council will include the Slievebloom Park location for planting in the upcoming tree planting season – Autumn/Winter 2025/2026.

Parks will look at extending the flowering season next year to plant the latest bulbs as the budget for this year has been fully allocated.

Before the trees at Slievebloom Park are planted, the existing stumps will need to be ground out so that the location can be properly assessed.

If the location assessment is conducted without discovering an issue, then the council will go ahead with their plans to fill the tree pits.

The replanted trees will have a secondary reason to exist – as a way to restrict illegal parking on one of Walkinstown’s busiest road.

The incoming flower bulbs in the area will fill out a strip that has been deemed not to be continuous in the central median along the Long Mile Road and provide an aesthetic view for those passing by.

