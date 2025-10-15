The late Sherrill Shattock who sadly passed away last week

Many tributes have been paid to a Kilnamanagh special needs assistant who was laid to last Tuesday and has been remembered as “a lovely friendly woman with a kind word for everyone”.

Sherrill Shattock (née McCallen), late of Kilnamanagh, Tallaght and formerly of Fintona, Co. Tyrone, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, September 24 just shy of her 57th birthday.

“Beloved wife and best friend” to her husband Trevor and loving and devoted mam to Anthony and Andrea, Sherrill was well known around Kilnamanagh through her work as a special needs assistant at St Kevin’s Girls National School.

“Words cannot explain the impact that Sherrill had in our school on a daily basis,” deputy principal Marie Linehan said.

“The children adored her, the staff depended on her and we are all better for having known her.

“Sherrill had an innate instinct for spotting the children who needed her support and built those children up in a way that didn’t draw attention or seek acknowledgment.

“Many children’s lives have been changed because of her, she was a legend, a lady, a laugh, a genuine friend and kind to her core,” she continued.

“I feel lucky to have worked with her as she made me feel welcome and supported in the school, she is simply irreplaceable.”

Many more staff and parents also paid tribute to Sherrill, describing her as a gentle soul with a kind heart who was “a mammy to all the children in her care”.

“Sherrill was not only an ally but also a true source of support for our family,” parents Dearbhla and Brendan said, whose daughter Matilda is a pupil at St Kevin’s.

“The warmth, kindness, and care she showed to our daughter went far beyond duty.

“Her reassurance, guidance, and counsel gave Matilda the space to grow and flourish, while offering us, as parents, comfort and peace of mind during challenging moments.”

“We will miss her greatly. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all,” they said.

Sherrill was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 30, at Newlands Cross Cemetery, after a service at in the Church of St Kevin’s, Kilnamanagh.

She will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, children, brothers Gerard and Justin, sisters Julie and Walburga, her adored godchildren Mark and Mia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, especially Assumpta, Noeleen Bernie, Annette and Siobhan and everyone in St. Kevin’s Girls School.