Very special event held in Áras Chrónáin to express mBuíochas to President Higgins

On Saturday a very special event was held in Áras Chrónáin, Clondalkin, in Tribute to the President of Ireland, Mícheál D. Ó hUigínn, and his wife Sabina.

An event organised by Muintir Chrónáin, with the assistance of South Dublin County Council, to express the public’s gratitude to the President, Mícheál D. Ó hUigínn, for all that he did for the Irish Language, Heritage, and the Arts during his political career and his time as President of Ireland.