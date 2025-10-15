Search
Very special event held in Áras Chrónáin to express mBuíochas to President Higgins
Brian Ó Gáibhín (Áras Chrónáin), Uachtarán na hÉireann Mícheál D. Ó hUigínn, Meadhbh Ní Cheallaigh (Cathaoirleach Mhuintir Chrónáin), Sabina Ní Uigínn, Louise Pedreschi (Muintir Chrónáin)

Echo StaffOctober 15, 2025 10:32 am

On Saturday a very special event was held in Áras Chrónáin, Clondalkin, in Tribute to the President of Ireland, Mícheál D. Ó hUigínn, and his wife Sabina.

An event organised by Muintir Chrónáin, with the assistance of South Dublin County Council, to express the public’s gratitude to the President, Mícheál D. Ó hUigínn, for all that he did for the Irish Language, Heritage, and the Arts during his political career and his time as President of Ireland.

