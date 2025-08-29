Gerry’s great catch securing Leinster National Angling title
Maelruain Park resident Gerry Heaslip secured victory at the Leinster National Angling Championships on Saturday.
The tournament was held on Lough Lene just outside of Mullingar by the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association.
AUTHORMichael Howley
