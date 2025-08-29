Search
Gerry’s great catch securing Leinster National Angling title
Brendan Murray Leinster Secretary, Martin McGorian Leinster Treasurer, winner Gerry Heaslip Dublin Trout Anglers Association

Michael HowleyAugust 29, 2025 12:35 pm

Maelruain Park resident Gerry Heaslip secured victory at the Leinster National Angling Championships  on Saturday.

The tournament was held on Lough Lene just outside of Mullingar by the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association.

