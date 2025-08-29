Mining the past for key to the future with fast-paced comedy Synapses

‘SYNAPSES’ is a fast-paced comedy drama coming to the Civic where two young parents try to mine the past for the key to their future.

Mike and Emily have been separated for a year and are constantly rowing about money, access and parenting styles. They can’t go on like this.

One fateful afternoon, for the sake of their young son, they try to find a better way.

It all goes wrong, it all goes right, and a little electrical fault spins them (and us) back and forth in time in search of the truth.

Produced by award-winning Gúna Nua Theatre in association with the Civic Theatre, Tallaght. ‘Synapses’ is a play for people who have, are, or might someday be parents.

This week, we sat down with Tallaght writer and co-star Liam Wilson Smyth to discuss ‘Synapses’, which comes to the Civic from September 3 to 14, directed by Paul Meade and co-starring Molly Downey and Liam.

It has been two years since our last interview about ‘Magic Play’; what have you gotten up to in that time?

Since our last chat two years ago, ‘Magic Play’ has toured nationwide with over 50 performances – including an invite to New York.

But now, I’ve put that all behind me to bring you something even bigger, braver, and made for Tallaght to claim first: ‘Synapses’ (sigh-nap-ses).

My most ambitious play yet, back at the theatre I grew up in, The Civic, Tallaght, with Ireland’s best artists behind it; this time it’s not just a show, it’s the purest expression of my storytelling that’ll leave you energised to love fearlessly.

All the pieces finally come together on opening night, Friday the 5th of September. I’ve polished it for so long; I can’t believe people finally get to see it.

What inspired ‘Synapses’? How long have you had the idea for it?

‘Synapses’ is a mosaic of love – from the secret corners of my heart no one gets to see, to a conversation I heard on the 27 bus, it’s a show inspired by the tiny moments that move us.

I’ve carried this show in my mind for years. But when the strongest collaborators in the country aligned, we flicked the switch; it was happening.

This September at the Civic, Preparation meets opportunity. One day everyone will know about ‘Synapses’ – but I want Tallaght to see it first.

What were the challenges of putting it all together, and how did you deal with them?

Putting on a theatre show is like launching rockets in all directions and hoping they all collide in a gorgeous supernova on stage.

On top of that, we’re the underdogs – no Hollywood budget, no household name, so our biggest challenge is letting people know it’s on!

That’s where you, the reader, come in. It’s going to be explosive; come be a part of it. (Secret Tip: The theatre lover in your life might like a ticket too!)

What message are you hoping audiences will take from ‘Synapses’?

When you see the lights come down, and you’ve gone on that 80-minute journey with us, you’ll feel seen – ready to love without fear. It’s about showing up for the people who matter, even when it’s hard.

We’re telling people, “If relationships feel hard, that’s because they are!” And asking for help isn’t weakness – it’s the bravest act of love. Leave the theatre energised, entertained, and ready to give those who matter everything you’ve got.

What is next for you? Do you have any more plays or events coming up?

Right now, I’m all in on this one.

No other plans, no distractions, no safety net, no backup plan – just a fierce belief that this is my best, why wouldn’t I give it everything?

In truth, I have to believe in it. I’m biased, but I’ve shown it to the best artists I know, and they’re either working with me or booked in to see it.

My mentor, Paul Meade – founder of Guna Nua – is directing as his swan song for the company.

It’s a supernova in the making.

I have no plans; this show is everything, and you need to be there.

Who would you like to thank for helping with ‘Synapses’?

Paul Meade for his belief, knowledge, and passion that keep me grounded yet inspired to create. He’s my compass and inspiration. He’s the reason I’m still making theatre at all.

Thank you to Mark Fitzgerald, Iris Liange, Daniel O’Brien Montague, Ciara Meehan, Donal Shiels and the Civic Team for believing in this vision, and to Molly Downey for believing in the piece before it was ready, and for sharing the stage with me from September 3 to 14 in the Civic.

Thank you lastly to my Mammy. She puts up with the world of an artist trying to make it, and the belief I have in myself is a drop in the ocean of belief she has for me.

She’s everything. Thanks, Mammy.

Above all, thanks to you who have read this far. ‘Synapses’ is my boldest work, made with the best people I know.

If you’re in Tallaght between September 3 and 14, come see a local lad at the beginning of something big. ‘Synapses’ isn’t just a show – it’s a look at how we love like you’ve never seen before. Be there.

‘Synapses’ runs September 3–14 at The Civic.

I believe one day, the world will know this show, but I wanted my home, Tallaght, to get it first.