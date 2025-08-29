Medals galore for transplant recipients at World Games

The Irish team at the World Transplant Games brought 28 medals home showing that “there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Made of 28 athletes all being transplant recipients, the Transplant Sport Ireland team won 11 gold, 12 silver and five bronze medals at the World Games held in Dresden, Germany from Saturday, August 16 to Sunday, August 24.

Pamela Cassidy, a woman from Dublin 16, won gold in golf and silver in javelin. She commented, “My life changed immensely for the better when I received that call from my transplant coordinator in Beaumont.

“My energy levels are still increasing, being able to eat a normal diet is wonderful.

“There isn’t a day that passes that I don’t think of my donor and the selfless decision of their family at such an awful time for them.”

Two men from Rathfarnham, Sean Beirne and Mark Mulhall, were also part of the team.

“Competing is very important to me,” said Mark. “It’s nearly 25 years since my transplant and I want to show people who are going through what I went through that there is light at the end of the tunnel and a chance to live a full and active life post-transplant.”

With over 2000 athletes competing in over 17 sports, the World Transplant Games are the sporting pinnacle of the world transplant community, catering to both high-performance and social athletes.

These Games are “a celebration of a second chance of life, demonstrating the success of transplant surgery and promoting the need to raise public awareness of organ and tissue donation.”

They also offer an outlet to transplant recipients to meet people who can fully understand what they’ve been through in an exciting and fun atmosphere.

Following the games, Transplant Sport Ireland said they are “very proud of all its athletes who powerfully showcase that Organ Donation works and that it saves lives.”

Team Manager Harry Ward from Baldoyle said, “It was a great World Games for Transplant Sport Ireland. Each and every athlete competing gave it their all. Whilst it’s not all about the medals for us, but about showcasing the success of Organ Donation, we are still delighted with our 28 medals and the breaking of a World record in the 800m.”

According to TSI there are on average between 550 and 600 people active on waiting lists for organ transplants including heart, lung, liver, bone marrow, kidney, and pancreas.

TSI encourages everyone to have ‘the Conversation’ in relation to organ donation with friends and family.

For more information, visit Transplant Sport Ireland and TSI’s social media.

To get involved, email transplantsportireland@gmail.com.