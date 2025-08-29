Jim Gavin looks set to be the Fianna Fáil nomination to contest presidential election

CLONDALKIN man Jim Gavin looks set to be the Fianna Fáil nomination to contest the presidential election.

This afternoon, Minister for Higher Education James Lawless was the first senior Fianna Fáil figure to publicly endorse former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin.

This was followed by Minister Jack Chambers confirming that his understanding was that the Round Tower’s GAA club man will seek the Fianna Fáil Presidential nomination.

Mr Gavin has not yet publicly addressed speculation linking him to the race but Mr Chambers this evening released a statement in which he said that he “understands” Mr Gavin will seek the nomination.

Reports suggest that Ballyroan resident Mr Gavin (54), who won six All-Ireland football titles in a row with the Dublin men’s team, is thought to be the candidate most favoured by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Minister Lawless posted his support Gavin on social media stating that his “lifetime of service to community and country shows the integrity and leadership Ireland needs.”

Gavin is joint second favourite in a long list of potential candidates for the gig with Paddy Power, at 5/1, behind front runner Heather Humphreys (15/8) and alongside Catherine Connolly and MEP Billy Kelleher (both also 5/1) as of Friday evening.

Gavin is currently the chief operations officer of the Irish Aviation Authority and after leading the Dubs to six All-Irelands, his stock is even higher these days after stepping down from that role, due to his public service work, and his chairmanship of the GAA’s football rule committee which led to positive changes in the game this year.

Analysts believe the Round Towers club man ticks many boxes in terms of leadership and public service, as well as having an exemplary character.