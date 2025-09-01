Raising awareness of drugs, alcohol and good recovery

The Tallaght Drugs and Alcohol Task Force will launch International Recovery Month on Monday, September 1, to “celebrate recovery” and “supporting hope.”

Across different venues in Tallaght, next month will be “a time to celebrate the gains made by those in recovery and to raise awareness that recovery is possible for everyone,” explained Jacqueline Sheehy from TDATF.

The initiative will be launched at Tallaght Rehabilitation Project in Kiltalown House, starting at 11am.

During the day, expert guest speakers will highlight the impact that substance use has on individuals and families of the community, followed by testimonials and information sessions on the available mental health resources.

The month will kick off with two powerful events, a Colour Run organised by the youth group Connect4 at MacUilliam on September 4 and JADD’s Got Talent on September 12.

Recovery will be then talked through at TRP, at a breakfast morning with Recovery Talk in St Dominic’s and in Rua Red where TDATF is holding a ‘Learning to Live Again’ talk.

Later in the month, a Tattoo event in collaboration with Bella Ciao will be held at CARP in Killinarden while the HSE service YODA will host a Recovery Coffee Morning for service providers.

The ‘Mothers in Recovery’ Group will meet at the Russell Building as the last event before the annual ‘Recovery Walk’ that typically wraps up the month.

This year, the walk from CARP to Jobstown Park will be part of ‘Recovery Festival,’ on Saturday, September 27, meaning it will be followed by games, entertainment, food and drinks at the finish line.

The programme is a mix of guest speakers opening up about their recovery journeys, educational workshops to fight the stigma and myths still surrounding addiction, support group meetings and community events where people can come together, celebrate and connect.

The events are open to everyone unless stated otherwise, whether participants are in recovery, supporting someone who is or simply want to be part of it.

For detailed information and to have a look at the whole programme, visit Tallaghtdatf and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.