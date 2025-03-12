Get involved with marching band ahead of planned parade

Tallaght Marching Band are looking for new members to join

Tallaght Marching Band called for more members of the community to get involved as they brace for the comeback of St Patrick’s Day parade.

The band will turn 50 years old in 2027 and over the decades has brought people together while giving the chance to members aged 8 and above to develop their music skills.

However, they haven’t recovered yet since the Covid-19 pandemic that nearly halved their membership, and are now facing “rising overhead costs.”

“We had between 40 and 50 members until Covid, now reduced to about 25 between dancers and musicians,” said Mr Thomson who has been with TMB since 1990.

“It’s hard for us to compete with bigger community groups such as GAA or sports clubs.”

Mr Thomson explained that many members who were with the band until Covid were reaching that moment of their life when they were “ready to move on,” and the band knew they needed a turnover, which was then paused by the pandemic.

The impact the band can have on the local community is huge as members are “predominantly from the area,” he said.

“The more members we have, the more we are self-sufficient,” he said.

“Our big moment coming up will be the St Patrick’s parade. We’re excited to get back out there and give back to Tallaght, play in front of our hometown.”

Membership with the Tallaght Marching Band is €40 per month, covering uniforms, instruments and lessons up to three times a week.

The instruments involved vary from trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, and baritone to percussions and drums.

Volunteers supporting the band would also be welcome, alongside sponsorships from companies or local businesses.

“It’s not too late to join us for the St Patrick’s parade, you don’t need to be so proficient,” Mr Thomson said to potential musicians and dancers.

The parade performance will be followed by more TMB events and competitions in April and during the summer.

To donate, visit HERE and for sponsorships, reach out to fundraising.tmb@outlook.ie.