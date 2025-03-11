Search
Francesca is ‘something special’
Francesca Europa

Francesca is ‘something special’

Ryan ButlerMarch 11, 2025 1:58 pm

“SHE was fully talking when she was 2!” beams proud Clondalkin mam Jade Europa when discussing her daughter Francesca.

“I remember she was pointing at the ‘Toy Show’ on telly and saying, “I want that”; we thought it was just the toys, but no, she wanted to be on the telly!” Francesca’s dreams would soon become a reality as she ended up being cast in Toy Show: The Musical.

At just 10 years old, Francesca has already taken the entertainment industry by storm.

From her debut role as Imogen in Channel 5’s ‘House Across The Street’, she has continued to receive rave reviews from producers, casting directors and directors worldwide and has consistently landed major roles in TV, stage, screen, modelling, radio and more.

Most notable credits include:

“Mia” in Hallmark Feature Film ‘My Norwegian Holiday’; leading role of “Angel” in short film ‘Florence’; “Laoise” in short film ‘A Bedouin Dream’; as well as the leading role of “Amy – the Ghost Hunter” in RTE JNR Podcast ‘Chance of a Ghost’.

She has been with Talented Kids and MVW Talent Agency since she was 6 years of age.

About 4 years ago, they joined the class, and Maureen “couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw Jade, as I hadn’t seen her since she was a teenager”, having taught her music, singing and choir when she was in school at the Assumption Secondary School.

According to Maureen, straight away Francesca settled into the class and was just “brilliant at everything! She’s a very confident young lady with brains to burn, an exceptional actress and also a fabulous singer and dancer.”

She has been cast in many different projects and “keeps excelling as the time goes on!” To be cast alongside so many incredible actors in The Ferryman and then also to be cast in such a prominent role in a new Hallmark film, ‘Royal-Ish, has been a “fabulous” opportunity for Francesca. She works hard and is “incredibly” focused at such a young age.

They have had numerous casting directors at home and abroad say she is like a young Saoirse Ronan with her looks and excellent attention to detail with scripts and following direction.

Jade points out that Francesca has “dedicated every minute” to her acting; she is “constantly reading and studying accents”; she can learn scripts quickly and has heard much praise for her professionalism.

For Francesca’s success, Jade would like to thank Maureen, as she recognised “something special” in her acting ability and has put her whole support behind her; Jade would also like to thank Francesca herself, as she works hard, having two days’ worth of homework done in one night and keeping on top of school despite her hectic schedule, and above all, Jade is proud of her because through it all, Francesca is still kind.

Francesca is starring as “Honour” in ‘The Ferryman’ in the Gaiety until March 15; she has also been cast as “Princess Caitriona Rose” in Hallmark’s new

Read More


Nature on our doorsteps: Larch ‘Roses’

Arts & Culture

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the...

Keith’s touching song: Can you tell me all about it

Arts & Culture

‘CAN YOU Tell Me All About It’ is a touching and relatable tale of emigration, the bittersweet feeling as we watch a friend...

Sequential storytelling: Event hopes to provide an insight into developing skills

Arts & Culture

“THIS is part of a series that The Edge already delivers called ‘Working Breakfast’, where various entrepreneurs, local but across the country,...

Mexicans 2024: Motorcycle display team release version of Stomping Song

Arts & Culture

“THE melody was inspired by the sound of me calling my son Jude for nursery,” explains Inchicore drummer Morgan Condon of alternative...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST