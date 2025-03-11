Francesca is ‘something special’

“SHE was fully talking when she was 2!” beams proud Clondalkin mam Jade Europa when discussing her daughter Francesca.

“I remember she was pointing at the ‘Toy Show’ on telly and saying, “I want that”; we thought it was just the toys, but no, she wanted to be on the telly!” Francesca’s dreams would soon become a reality as she ended up being cast in Toy Show: The Musical.

At just 10 years old, Francesca has already taken the entertainment industry by storm.

From her debut role as Imogen in Channel 5’s ‘House Across The Street’, she has continued to receive rave reviews from producers, casting directors and directors worldwide and has consistently landed major roles in TV, stage, screen, modelling, radio and more.

Most notable credits include:

“Mia” in Hallmark Feature Film ‘My Norwegian Holiday’; leading role of “Angel” in short film ‘Florence’; “Laoise” in short film ‘A Bedouin Dream’; as well as the leading role of “Amy – the Ghost Hunter” in RTE JNR Podcast ‘Chance of a Ghost’.

She has been with Talented Kids and MVW Talent Agency since she was 6 years of age.

About 4 years ago, they joined the class, and Maureen “couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw Jade, as I hadn’t seen her since she was a teenager”, having taught her music, singing and choir when she was in school at the Assumption Secondary School.

According to Maureen, straight away Francesca settled into the class and was just “brilliant at everything! She’s a very confident young lady with brains to burn, an exceptional actress and also a fabulous singer and dancer.”

She has been cast in many different projects and “keeps excelling as the time goes on!” To be cast alongside so many incredible actors in The Ferryman and then also to be cast in such a prominent role in a new Hallmark film, ‘Royal-Ish, has been a “fabulous” opportunity for Francesca. She works hard and is “incredibly” focused at such a young age.

They have had numerous casting directors at home and abroad say she is like a young Saoirse Ronan with her looks and excellent attention to detail with scripts and following direction.

Jade points out that Francesca has “dedicated every minute” to her acting; she is “constantly reading and studying accents”; she can learn scripts quickly and has heard much praise for her professionalism.

For Francesca’s success, Jade would like to thank Maureen, as she recognised “something special” in her acting ability and has put her whole support behind her; Jade would also like to thank Francesca herself, as she works hard, having two days’ worth of homework done in one night and keeping on top of school despite her hectic schedule, and above all, Jade is proud of her because through it all, Francesca is still kind.

Francesca is starring as “Honour” in ‘The Ferryman’ in the Gaiety until March 15; she has also been cast as “Princess Caitriona Rose” in Hallmark’s new