Keith’s touching song: Can you tell me all about it

‘CAN YOU Tell Me All About It’ is a touching and relatable tale of emigration, the bittersweet feeling as we watch a friend leave home for opportunities overseas, at once missing them and yet wishing them the best as they chase their dreams.” says Rohan Healy of Quickfire Studios regarding Terenure singer-songwriter Keith McLoughlin’s newest single.

Keith wrote this song with Jim Loughran for a mutual friend; they have performed it at three gigs in Lily’s Open Mic, Brady’s Sessions and Interesting Sessions.

It’s a mix of pop, country and folk.

Keith has been releasing music for five years.

He is mainly a lyricist and melody writer who collaborates with other songwriters to create songs; he has worked with singer-songwriters including Gillian Tuite, Grace Day, Chris Short and many others, including his new one with Jim Loughran.

Jim is originally from Belfast and living in Dublin. He plays regularly on the singer-songwriter scene in Dublin.

Jim describes it as “a song about wishing a friend well and looking forward to hearing from them when they get home”.

‘Can You Tell Me All About It’ releases on music streaming platforms on February 28; make sure to check it out!