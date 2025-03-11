Search
Majority of private rented dwellings inspected found to be non-compliant

Echo StaffMarch 11, 2025 11:05 am

THE vast majority of private rented dwellings inspected by South Dublin County Council in 2024 were found to be non-compliant.

It highlights a “shocking disregard for tenants rights” according to Cllr Darragh Adelaide (PBP).

