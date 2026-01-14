Glenanne ladies settle for a share

GLENANNE’S Ladies 4s took to a thawed pitch in icy conditions last weekend as they participated in their first match back after the Christmas break.

They had a tough task on their hands as their opposition Old Alex were in second position in the Division 12 table.

From the first whistle the first quarter was a tense affair with Glenanne starting out strong. An early short corner signalled Glenanne’s intentions though the effort was narrowly saved by Old Alex.

Intense passages of play followed at both ends of the pitch with some excellent link up passing from Michelle Renaghan and Ruby Breslin on the left.

An action packed second quarter saw Glenanne in decisive action within the opening minutes of the quarter.

Katie Tomney sent a lovely long ball across the pitch. Catriona Renaghan passed the ball back across the D setting up Anna Caslin and Hilary Stanley with Hilary scoring with the final touch.

Against a strong team the subsequent counterattacks were to be expected but Glenanne held their nerve defending well with captain Alison Breslin providing stellar clearances.

An impressive set piece for Glennane caused controversy with the resulting goal disallowed. Glenanne were hungry and hunting for more with the ball walloped in from outside the D.

In end to end action Michelle Renaghan, Catriona Renaghan and Anna Caslin combined as an attacking force before Katie Tomney displayed nerves of steel tracking back to defend a dangerous attack.

Old Alex demonstrated why they lie second from top of the table and put Glenanne under serious pressure as the game continued.

The opposition had momentum behind them and Glenanne found themselves 2-1 down after multiple attacks. Spurred on by the incredible support from the side line the side dug deep.

With the clock ticking down Anna Caslin won a decisive short corner. Centre mid Orla Fusciardi stepped up and hit a rocket of a shot from the top of the D with Cationa Renaghan getting the final touch on the ball guiding it into the back of the net.

Amidst an incredible team performance, players of the match were Sarah O’Donohoe, Anna Caslin and Catriona Renaghan with the game being a well deserved and hard fought draw for a determined Glenanne team.

