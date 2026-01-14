Tallaght stick to game plan to secure victory

TALLAGHT Rugby found themselves back in action for the first time in 2026 over the weekend with their women’s team taking on Swords at home in Division 5 for their first game of the year.

Conditions were less than ideal and with wind, frequent showers and a heavy pitch, it was hard for both teams to play attractive rugby in the first half.

Tallaght were playing into a strong wind so kicking wasn’t an option and were forced to just keep pushing with Martina Fitzpatrick and Chloe Conroy slogging away and making plenty of strong carries.

Despite having the wind behind them in their favour, Swords rarely opted to kick which resulted in the first half being a dogged physical grind.

Just before the halftime whistle sounded, Tallaght would finally get the breakthrough they were looking for with captain Lorraine McManus finishing off a well worked move and Grainne Leonard

Flood kicking a superb conversion from out wide against the wind to make the score at half time 7-0 in Tallaght’s favour.

The second half saw Tallaght make good use of the wind behind them as Louise Leonard Flood and Chloe Conroy both attempted to pin Swords back deep in their own half with kicks.

Tallaght created several chances during this period and eventually Chloe Conroy would be the one to get over the line and secure the try.

Her performance earned her a deserved player of the match award for an all action display with her try leaving the final score in the game 12-0 in Tallaght’s favour.

Head coach Adam Nolan commented on the performance after the match.

“The conditions were difficult but we stuck to our game plan well and managed the game superbly. Everyone put in a solid shift and I was delighted to see that we got the reward, especially as this was the first game back after Christmas.

‘We’ve Wanderers next week at home and then we have a trip to West Offaly the week after so it’s a busy start to the year but we’re looking forward to it.”

