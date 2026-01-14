Boxer Adam delighted to get PRO journey underway

JOBSTOWN Boxing Club’s Adam Olaniyan has his sights set on a world title after making the decision to go pro and signing with Frank Warren Queensbury Promotions with a debut fight set up for March this year in the arena.

Forged in Jobstown Boxing Club under the eye of a coaching team headed by Amanda Spencer, Olaniyan has seen himself become one of the most talked about prospects in the country, particularly in the Heavyweight division.

The 19 year old Jobstown native was a 2024 World Youth Champion, a two time European medallist and a seven time national champion during his time in amateur boxing. An impressive record to say the least. Particularly for a fighter so young.

Previously Olaniyan had been looking to compete at the 2028 Olympics but it appears that goal has been dropped in favour of pursuing a pro career.

The decision also sees the fighter make the switch from Jobstown BC as he will now be across the water training at Everton Red Triangle Gym in Liverpool under the tutelage of Paul Stevenson where current Featherweight champion Nick Ball trains.

Olaniyan spoke on the decision to turn professional.

“I’m delighted to be getting my professional journey underway and no better place to do it than at home in Dublin,”

“This felt like the right time to make the switch to the pros and it’s great to be doing that with the backing of Frank Warren and Queensberry. They really are the home of the heavyweights right now so it’s the perfect place for me to develop.

“I’m obviously still very young and I know I will have to serve my apprenticeship as a pro but I’ve already proved as an amateur that I can be the best in the world and of course the goal remains the same as a professional. I want to become undisputed world heavyweight champion and bring all those belts back to Dublin and the road to that starts in Dublin on 14 March.”

Indeed, Olaniyan will be making his pro debut on March 14 on the undercard of Anthony Cacace vs Jazza Dickens at the 3 arena, alongside a host of Irish talent including returning Heavyweight Thomas Carty. It is currently unknown who his first opponent will be.

Brian Peters is set to be the manager to the young Heavyweight and has previously managed Irish champions such as Katie Taylor and Neilstown’s Bernard Dunne.

Promoter and founder of Queensbury Promotions Frank Warren spoke on signing Olaniyan.

“I am thrilled to bring Adam to Queensberry, and he is clearly a very special and gifted young heavyweight who excelled as an amateur. It is the perfect time for him to turn professional and make himself known throughout the world at the time when the heavyweights are dominating the boxing landscape.

“Every fighter is different and we will bring Adam along at the correct pace and make sure he gets all the experience he needs. He is with a top trainer in Paul and the environment in his gym will bring the very best out of him and see to it that Ireland will have a heavyweight star to be proud of.”

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept