Plans approved for 55 apartments within Scholarstown House protected structure

PLANS for 55 apartments at Scholarstown House, Scholarstown Road, Dublin 16, have been granted permission by South Dublin County Council.

Emmaville Limited submitted revised plans in January 2025 for the proposal in response to An Coimisiún Pleanála’s concerns regarding overdevelopment and density, reducing the number of apartments to the current number.

The proposed total number of car parking spaces is 40.

The plans include the demolition of the four existing shed structures on site within the curtilage of the protected structure.

It also includes the retention, alteration and conversion of Scholarstown House (Protected Structure) into two residential units comprised of one two-bed and one three-bed units served by private open space in the form of ground floor terraces.

The proposed works to Scholarstown House include but are not limited to internal re-configuration, the re-location of the staircase to its original location within the house, the removal of non-original features including the closing up of non-original openings, and the creation of a new door opening within the existing alcove

The construction of an apartment block ranging in height from 3 to 5 storeys contains 55 apartment units (16 one-bed, 26 two-bed, 13 three-bed).

Many objections were lodged by local residents in relation to the proposal.

Among the concerns by residents are the impact on traffic arising from the development and the entrance/ exit to the proposed development which is located off a busy roundabout and adjacent to a school which has led to concerns for child safety according to numerous submissions.

“The provision of 44 car parking spaces is wholly inadequate for the development of 55 proposed units. The residents of Orlagh Grove Estate, Woodfield Estate, Scholarstown park estate, Dargle Wood Estate, Orlagh Grove Shops are already enduring dangerous and excessive overflow car parking from the Two Oaks development for which inadequate parking was provided for,” said one resident.

The vehicular access for the development is off Orlagh Grove with the existing entrances on Scholarstown Road and Orlagh Grove being re-configured to provide for pedestrian and cycle access.

SDCC considered that the proposed development accords with the policies and objectives of South Dublin County Council, as set out in the South Dublin County Council Development Plan 2022 – 2028.