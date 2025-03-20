Glenanne miss out in Jacqui Potter Shield Final

GLENANNE’S women’s team faced well known opponents Trinity in the Jacqui Potter Shield Final.

On the day of the final, the excitement could be felt as the team arrived at Three Rock Rovers.

After the team talk, the team knew what they had to do in what was to be one of their biggest games of the season.

Both teams started strong with Trinity putting extreme pressure and closing down play from the start.

Glenanne managed the pressure in a calm and collected manner and pushed back at Trinity gaining a few scoring chances.

Neither team could convert their chances with trinity whizzing some shots wide.

A save off the line by Hilary O’Callaghan set the tone for Glenanne’s defence.

The play was even throughout the first half with Flourish Olufemi-Ojo denying Trinity any chances they took.

With a 0-0 half time score, it was clear that the teams were evenly matched and the game could go either way.

The 3rd quarter began and Glenanne were dominating, with multiple circle entries and 4 short corners in a row.

Unfortunately Glenanne could not convert these opportunities and it was clear that Trinity had done their homework on the Glenanne set pieces.

The game became more and more tense with 4 green cards given out in total.

The Glenanne defence continued to deny Trinity of scoring chances defending multiple short corners and with Flourish making a super save when she ended up in a 1vs1 position.

Trinity kept fighting and eventually converted a short corner with 8 minutes to go.

Glenanne fought back and really worked to get the ball up the pitch and create opportunities such as another short corner which was not converted.

The game finished 1-0 to Trinity in what was a hard fought battle. Both teams played some excellent hockey in what was a thrilling end to end game.

It wasn’t to be for Glenanne but the team will keep their heads up and keep training and playing their remaining league matches before they face Ballymoney in an away fixture in the final of the Irish Hockey Trophy.

The team reached the final of the Irish Hockey Trophy last year and missed out on gold in a shootout.

This competition is something both the players and management have their eyes on winning and the feeling of losing felt yesterday will only ignite the team and spur them on even more to be successful in this competition.