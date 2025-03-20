Only 67 car parking spaces at Cookstown Gateway
South Dublin County Council revealed only 67 parking spaces are available in a newly built development made up of 204 apartments.
The Land Development Agency’s Dublin Cookstown Gateway development offers studio, one bed and two bed apartments under cost rental and affordable purchase schemes.
AUTHOREcho Staff
