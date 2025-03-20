Search
Only 67 car parking spaces at Cookstown Gateway
Cookstown Gateway

Echo StaffMarch 20, 2025 10:54 am

South Dublin County Council revealed only 67 parking spaces are available in a newly built development made up of 204 apartments.

The Land Development Agency’s Dublin Cookstown Gateway development offers studio, one bed and two bed apartments under cost rental and affordable purchase schemes.

