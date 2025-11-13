Glenmalure remain top after Old Bawn victory

OLD BAWN Athletic 2nds are still searching for a consistent run of form in the combined UCFL/AUL Division 3, after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Glenmalure Rovers last Saturday in Sean Walsh Park, reports John Mooney.

The Bawn sit second from bottom with just one win, one draw and five defeats from their seven games to date, while Rovers are top of the division.

Saturday’s game was a really open affair and it was surprising that there was only two goals in the opening half, as there were plenty of chances for both sides to open their accounts.

In a frantic opening 12 minutes both sides could have opened the scoring as Rovers, Clayton Harte and Dylan Lynch went close and the Bawn’s Jamie Daly shot just wide.

However, Rovers did open the scoring after 22 minutes when Eoin Leonard was on hand to slot home a great pass from Ryan Hyland.

But that lead lasted just eight minutes as David James Ennis found the back fo the net for the home side.

It gave them something of a lift but they just could not add to it and just three minutes after the restart they were behind again, and this time there would be not coming back.

Ryan Hyland was the man on target from a Clayton Harte centre, Harte has been in great form of late and after scoring goals for fun in his last few games it was strange that he didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Rovers had the bit between their teeth and just three minutes later this game was in the bag, as Leonard netted his second of the afternoon.

The win opened up a three point lead at the top of this very competitive division and even though teams below them have games in hand, it’s points on the board that matters and Rovers have them.

OLD BAWN ATHLETIC: Patryk Ogorek, Conor Lyons, Harsh Patel, Stephen Daly, Gary Murphy, Filip Ptak, Ronan Byrne, Ross Geraghty, Ali Mohammed, Jamie Daly, David James Ennis, Ryan Callery, Joshua Lyons, Ian Doyle, Callum Best, Carl Corbett, Jeremiah Peters, Kyle Glass.

GLENMALURE ROVERS: Keith Comerford, Aaron O’Rourke, Keith McLoughlin, Aaron Redmond, Darren Egan, Nathan O Reilly-Flynn, Lee Murphy, Ryan Hyland, Eoin Leonard. Dylan Lynch, Clayton Harte, Caylum O’Grady-Sheeran, Aran Dincbudak, Paul Cullen, Jack Redmond, Ethan McNevin, Christopher Thomas, Larsson Kinghorne.