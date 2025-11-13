Níl aon obair bhaile agaibh anocht
Catherine Connolly’s first decree as Uachtarán na hÉireann was to give pupils at an Inchicore school the night off from homework.
President Connolly’s first engagement was a visit to Gaelscoil Inse Chór in Dublin 8 on Wednesday morning, November 12, just a short distance from the Áras an Uachtaráin.
AUTHOREllen Gough
