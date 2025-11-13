Search
Níl aon obair bhaile agaibh anocht
President Catherine Connolly during her visit to Gaelscoil Inse Choir on Wednesday morning

Ellen GoughNovember 13, 2025 11:42 am

Catherine Connolly’s first decree as Uachtarán na hÉireann was to give pupils at an Inchicore school the night off from homework.

President Connolly’s first engagement was a visit to Gaelscoil Inse Chór in Dublin 8 on Wednesday morning, November 12, just a short distance from the Áras an Uachtaráin.

