Go-Ahead to create 400 jobs after its awarded contract

Go-Ahead Ireland Managing Director Dervla McKay and Daniel Lewis, CEO of the Go-Ahead Group, joined the Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien, NTA CEO Anne Shaw, Director of Transport Planning, Investment and Taxi Regulation Hugh Creegan, and Director of Public Transport Services Jeremy Ryan

UP TO 400 jobs are to be created at Go Ahead Ireland after the bus company was awarded the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) Outer Dublin Metropolitan Area (ODMA) North and South contract.

The new ODMA North and South contract will see Go-Ahead operate 65 ODMA routes through its Ballymount, Ballycoolin and Kilpedder locations.

The contract will significantly expand the company’s network in the greater Dublin area.

The new roles will include drivers, mechanics, apprentices, support staff and management. At least 90 of the jobs will be based in the company’s new satellite depot in Wicklow.

Recruitment will commence and be aligned to the NTA’s BusConnects network redesign programme.

Dervla McKay, Managing Director of Go-Ahead Ireland, said: “Since 2018, we have worked closely with the NTA in operating the ODMA contract and supporting the BusConnects Network Redesign, and that experience forms a strong foundation for our next phase of growth.

‘Our colleagues across the entire business are central to this success, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation as we support our growing communities.”

The new services will bring the total number of routes operated by Go-Ahead to 72.

Since beginning Irish operations in 2018, Go-Ahead has expanded to more than 900 employees and 37 public service obligation routes, including five commuter services across Leinster. The company carried 22.5m passengers in 2024.

NTA CEO Anne Shaw said: “This contract is a key milestone in our BusConnects programme and in our broader vision for public transport in Dublin. By partnering with Go-Ahead Ireland, we are ensuring that passengers benefit from modern, efficient, and customer-focused services.

‘Our goal is to make public transport the first choice for more people, reducing congestion and emissions while improving quality of life.”