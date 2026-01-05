Concerns remain with framework plan

The old schoolhouse and St John’s on Tower Road

A new mini framework has been added to the Clondalkin Local Planning Framework, but junction and permeability concerns have not gone away.

Some updates were made to the framework document, including the inclusion of a new mini framework.

The new mini framework focuses on the Tower Road and several historical structures nearby.

The new Tower Road/Main Street junction document states: “Any such redevelopment [at this location] would need to be sensitive to the particular historic character of the village centre setting.”

Councillor Francis Timmons noted that the mini framework ensures that there would be “a proper plan in place” should a possible sale or redevelopment in this area of the village arise.

Talk around permeability routes led to little gain from those who opposed the introduction of such routes throughout the village.

Residents raised concerns when the document was previously placed in the local authority’s consultation portal and councillors brought forward issues about specific areas.

Deputy Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Trevor Gilligan took a novel approach to these issues, with one motion of his that fell asking ‘to remove any reference or mention to left turn or right turn only, pedestrianisation, opening of gaps through estates, or insertion of one way only roads.’

The Deputy Mayor was accused of attempting to discuss a motion which the Mayor of SDCC, Councillor Pamela Kearns described as “basically throwing out the entire plan.”

The council’s planners noted that the intention of the framework is to make Clondalkin more accessible, with less congestion issues.

South Dublin County Council Senior Planner Hazel Craigie said: “We can’t do that if we keep doing the same thing.”

The zoned town centre led to worries about housing density in the village, with a maximum of 250 dwelling per hectare possible.

All other areas included in the framework are within a range of 40-80 dph, rising to 150 in some places – this is now stated clearly in the document.

However, councillors made their concerns clear – Councillor Linda De Courcy felt that “builders seem to get away with far too much at the moment.”

Councillor William Carey stated that the ongoing development around the village has it “almost at heart attack stage.”

A dedicated youth facility will be supported if needed as well as Clondalkin’s bid to become an autism friendly town.

The dedication to repurposing of empty buildings was revisited and arts and crafts spaces are now explicitly mentioned as an option for vacant units in Clondalkin and promises to enhance the town’s shop fronts and visuals were doubled down on.

But many concerns remain as the Clondalkin Local Framework Plan moves on to the next stage of its lifespan and closer to reality.

