Residents concerned about the lack of attention given to Drimnagh area

Councillors have raised concerns about a lack of attention being given to the Drimnagh area when installing infrastructure such as benches.

Recent installations were carried out in Dublin’s South West Inner City area and calls have been made to extend the rollout towards areas such as Drimnagh and Walkinstown.

Councillor Hazel De Nortúin noted that it was great to see more benches in the area and that people like her mother who has disability issues will be able to get out more.

However, Cllr De Nortúin also said that several residents in Drimnagh have contacted her to seek help with acquiring benches for the locality.

She noted that residents informed her that they had to “jump through hoops” to get the council to cooperate, as well as engage with businesses and other residents in the area.

The Ballyfermot/Drimnagh councillor encouraged the expansion of the rollout of benches to other areas

She also urged the council to pay more attention to Drimnagh: “It’s just a bit disappointing again when the only issue that we seem to have is when we’re requesting something for Drimnagh…I think we just need to make sure that we’re focusing on the rest of the constituencies as well.”

Councillors had raised concerns about the support given to Christmas events held in the Dublin suburb.

In November, they pressed the council about not including a lighting ceremony on the agenda for Drimnagh’s Christmas celebrations – one was then held on Saturday, December 6.

The Drimnagh ceremony is set to be placed on next year’s agenda after the omission was spotted.

On the subject of public seating, Dublin City Council refuted Cllr De Nortúin’s claim that there were obstacles in the way of Drimnagh residents pushing for benches.

DCC Ballyfermot-Drimnagh Area Manager Mick Carroll said: “It’s not that we’re putting obstacles in the way, it’s to make sure that when we put in a bench it’s largely to the benefit of the people who will be served by it.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.