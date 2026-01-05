Old home security scheme to support safety of residents

An old security scheme is under consideration

An old home security scheme is under consideration to be brought back to life to help promote the safety of residents in South Dublin.

The home security scheme was initially an initiative under the local authority’s age-friendly scheme that was introduced in 2016 and provided those who were on the scheme with replacement locks to help protect their homes.

The scheme supported safer communities with a focus on older people living independently but encountered difficulties last year due to staffing constraints within the contracted service provider.

However, the local council are interested in bringing the scheme back and have been in discussion with South Dublin Partnership to assess their options.

Councillor Niamh Fennell welcomed the news and underlined the importance of it being reinstated.

Cllr Fennell said: “Crime data does show a significant increase in [burglaries] – we’re witnessing more burglaries, particularly, unfortunately with the older generation and vulnerable people that are becoming victims.

The Palmerstown Fonthill councillor attended a local community safety forum in recent times where the uptick in burglaries was noted.

Another local representative asked for flexibility in overcoming constraints that the local authority encountered when the scheme was first active.

Councillor Yvonne Collins welcomed the return of the scheme and wished to ensure its new lifespan was one filled with smooth sailing.

Cllr Collins said: “I think [the scheme] makes very good sense and I would hope that it would be something that is reintroduced by the council.”

Councillor Emma Murphy stated that she wished for windows to be included in the rebirth of the scheme and noted that the scheme had a significant uptake when it was first rolled out.

Cllr Murphy said: “It is something that had a really brilliant uptake in and around 2016/17/18, if I’m not mistaken.

“With our ageing population within the county, it’s something that definitely we should be reinvesting in.”

Plans are expected to progress in the New Year, with the council expected to provide a timeline for the reinstatement of the home security scheme after the holiday celebrations.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.