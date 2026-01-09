Search
GOAL Mile proves another big success with over €5,000 raised
Kathleen, Lara, Janice and Gareth

Michael HowleyJanuary 9, 2026 10:19 am

The annual Tallaght GOAL Mile was held on Christmas Morning at Tallaght AC and was a massive success with substantial funds being donated through the event.

In cash alone over €5,000 was generated with further donations through card payments taking the total number even higher.

