Request for drugs, alcohol and dental health services

Drugs, alcohol and dental services have been requested to be included in the new Citywest Primary Care Centre.

A letter has been sent to the HSE requesting that the services be included as part of the new Primary Care Centre’s portfolio when it opens in 2027.

The care centre will be located on the Citywest campus at Garter’s Lane in Saggart and is expected to help deal with the growing demand for healthcare services in the surrounding area.

Councillor Francis Timmons visited the site of the new centre recently and expressed his concern that these services are not currently expected to be provided.

Cllr Timmons said: “In an area the size of Saggart, they’re needed, badly needed and they are three services that stuck out like a sore thumb.”

The centre is set to be delivered in mid-2027, according to the councillor, and will service the areas of Newcastle and Rathcoole.

The plans for the centre survived an appeal in July after permission was initially granted in February.

The centre is set to include general primary care, mental health, disability and older person services, as well as GP rooms, a pharmacy, a day care centre and ancillary accommodation.

Councillor William Carey stated that there is currently a lack of funding in the area to provide the requested drug and alcohol services.

The Government cut funding to task forces across Ireland in the latest budget by 25 per cent.

Cllr Carey said: “I know that having spoken to people on the Clondalkin Drugs and Alcohol Task Force, which covers the area of Newcastle, Rathcoole and Citywest etc.

“I can tell you that we are short of services, we are short of funding, and that the funding is badly needed.”

The previous budget had seen more money allocated to task forces across the nation, but that figure was slashed this year and returned to its Budget 2024 level.

In September, South Dublin County Council had written to Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll McNeill TD asking for more funding for the Clondalkin task force.

Cllr Carey had a meeting with community support centre Tus Nua where the lack of funding for addiction services was highlighted: “We’re being forced to recruit and hire people on a part-time basis to try and deal with some of the really relevant issues in the area.

“So, any investment into the area in these services would be welcome.”

