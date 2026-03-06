Good wins for LSL teams

LEINSTER Senior League action took place over the past weekend with a number of teams competing as we get towards the business end of the season.

Bangor Celtic hosted Wayside Celtic in what ended up being a 1-1 draw. Bangor initially took the lead through Jake Scott in the 49th minute before Jake McDonald Byrne would equalise for the visitors with less than ten minutes left on the clock.

The result sees Bangor in ninth place on 23 points while Wayside are just two points ahead of them sitting in sixth position in the table.

Inchicore Athletic hosted high flying Kilbarrack United at home in another game which saw the points shared with another 1-1 scoreline.

Inchicore went up thanks to a goal from Leon Ajala just after the half hour mark before Shane Lyons equalised for Kilbarrack in the second half.

The point sees Inichicore sat in eighth place on 24 points though they are just six points behind fourth & third place St Francis and Lucan United.

Kilbarrack missed a chance to go top of the table as the draw leaves them on 34 points total, one behind Malahide who currently sit on top.

Lucan United also saw themselves in action over the weekend in what was another 1-1 draw.

They will be frustrated not to have gotten the win against fifth place Tolka Rovers however with Lucan leading the game in the 60th minute thanks to a goal from James Doona.

It appeared that they were about to secure all three points however Tolka equalised in the 96th minute via substitute Jack O’Connor to spoil the Lucan celebrations.

In Senior 1 Kilnamanagh were defeated at home by Home Farm FC 5-2.

After going ahead through Matthew Roze Anderson, they would be unable to keep their lead and despite the striker getting another goal to his name could not get the win.

The game was back and forth throughout the first half with Home Farm leading by a 3-2 scoreline with just 30 minutes gone on the clock.

The second half would see less action and two late goals would spell defeat for Kilnamanagh and a 5-2 scoreline.

In another high scoring game in Senior 1, Bluebell would draw 3-3 with Arklow Town.

After conceding initially, Bluebell would take an early 2-1 lead through first half goals from Alex Browne and Conor Davis.

Arklow equalised just before halftime before taking the lead in the 56th minute.

Bluebell would find an equaliser in the 63rd minute with Alex Browne grabbing his second of the day with what would be the final goal of the game.