€1.6 million worth of drugs seized by Gardai

The two-wheel balancing machines equipped with remote-operated hydraulic covers Photos by An Garda Siochana

Over €1.6 million in controlled drugs was seized and drug concealments were disrupted as Garda searched residential properties in Tallaght and other areas near Dublin.

Garda seized €1.6m worth of drugs as part of an operation targeting drug trafficking, money laundering and associated criminality and searched 27 properties including residential properties in Tallaght and Ashbourne, Co Meath and lands and buildings in Blessington, Co. Wicklow on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4.

A search of a residence in the Tallaght area led to the seizure of cocaine worth €56.7k and a vacuum pack containing €50k in cash.

A search under warrant at a residential property in Ashbourne resulted in the seizure of cocaine worth €1.19m, cannabis herb worth €280k and €12k in cash.

A van was seized during a search at a property in Tallaght and found to contain two-wheel balancing machines equipped with remote-operated hydraulic covers.

These machines were disguised as ‘hides’ with the capacity to transport significant quantities of drugs.

During the search of a property in Blessington, Garda discovered a suspected ‘cocaine press’, electronic remote-control devices and linear actuators, believed to be used in constructing concealed ‘hides’ in vehicles for the transportation of significant quantities of drugs.

Two vans were seized with built in ‘hides’.

The operation was coordinated by DMR South Crime and led by the Terenure Drugs Unit, with support from DMR South Serious Crime, Sundrive Road and Tallaght Drugs Units, Community Engagement Units, Divisional Roads Policing Unit, ASU DMR and Eastern Region, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit (SMVIU) and NBCI.

To date, the Garda has seized cocaine valued at €1.33m, heroin valued at €63, cannabis valued at €288.5k, €89.5k in cash (Euro and Sterling), jewellery, including designer brand watches which are to be authenticated and valued, designer bags and clothing and three vehicles.

No arrests have been made at this phase of the operation.

Investigations remain ongoing.