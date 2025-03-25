Search
Graffiti removal cost local authority €100,000 last year
Maurice GarveyMarch 25, 2025 11:29 am

GRAFFITI removal cost approximately €100,000 in 2024, according to estimates by South Dublin County Council.

At the recent monthly meeting, Cllr Justin Sinnott (SocDems) asked for details on the total spend for graffiti removal by the local authority in 2024.

