Investment warehouse in Crag Crescent has guide price of €950k
The warehouse in Crag Crescent in Clondalkin

Echo StaffMarch 25, 2025 11:21 am

A substantial warehouse investment in Crag Crescent in Clondalkin has come on the market with a guide price of €950,000.

The property is arranged over ground and first floor to provide a mid-terraced, substantial warehouse unit.

Internally the property comprises ground floor warehouse accommodation together with office accommodation and kitchenette at first floor level  concrete structural mezzanine.

The warehouse element has a large electric roller shutter door to the front and the side at ground floor level.

The unit is set amongst a well-established industrial estate and benefits from ample surface car parking spaces.

The unit is situated within Clondalkin Industrial Estate approximately 4.5km (10 mins) from Junction 9 (Red Cow) M50/N7 and approximately 5km (12 mins) from Junction 7 M50/N4.

