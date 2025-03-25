Kevin (23) died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries

Kevin Sheedy died when he was hit by an SUV on the N81 Tallaght bypass in January 2023

A criminal prosecution against the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian in Tallaght over two years ago did not go ahead due to the death of the motorist, an inquest has heard, reports Sean MaCarthaigh.

Kevin Sheedy (23) from Killinarden, Dublin was killed when he was hit by an SUV on the N81 Tallaght bypass on the evening of January 11, 2023 at around 7.15pm.

The fatal incident occurred while Mr Sheedy was walking near the junction of the N81 with the Old Blessington Road at Springfield in poor weather conditions with heavy rain reported at the time.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV which struck the victim, who was understood to be a woman in her 40s, did not require hospital treatment.

Mr Sheedy was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Friday heard that the DPP had directed that criminal proceedings should be initiated against the driver following an examination of a file on the Garda investigation of the case.

However, Inspector Nigel McInaw told the hearing that the motorist – who was not named publicly – had died before a prosecution could be initiated.

“Unfortunately, the accused passed away in the interim between the direction being issued and being charged,” said Insp McInaw.

A solicitor for Mr Sheedy’s family, Luke Hanahoe, indicated he had no issue with Insp McInaw’s request for a date to be fixed for a hearing of the full inquest into the circumstances of the deceased’s death.

The coroner, Cróna Gallagher, said her office would gather all relevant information and liaise with Mr Sheedy’s family to schedule a date for the hearing.

A number of the victim’s relatives attended the brief hearing but did not address the coroner.

The results of a postmortem on Mr Sheedy’s body revealed at a preliminary opening of the case in September 2023 that he had died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a road traffic collision.

Mr Sheedy was a graduate of theatre studies at the Inchicore College of Further Education.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign established by friends of the deceased to help Mr Sheedy’s family with the funeral expenses raised over €13,000.