Grange Castle site lined up for district heating scheme

Grange Castle Business Park is being lined up as the next site to receive an industrial heat network scheme following the success of the District Heating Scheme in Tallaght.

The ‘Heatworks’ project has been operational since September 2023, existing as a ‘proof of concept’ in various places around Tallaght, with the scheme now scoping out Grange Castle to add to its portfolio.

The network is described as “Ireland’s first publicly owned, not-for-profit energy company” and work to expand its reach is ongoing.

A preliminary feasibility analysis is being carried out at Grange Castle Business Park for an industrial heat network and heat supply delivered through a district heating scheme and powered by waste heat from the park for residential development in the area.

The existing network makes use of excess heat from Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) data centre to provide low carbon heat to the network customers.

Government funding for the project via the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment totalled €4.9 million after September, following an extra €467,000 in extra climate action funding to cover half of the remainder of the project.

Phase one of the project saw several locations in Tallaght become part of the new heat network – Technological University Dublin, South Dublin County Council and apartments at Innovation Square are among those hooked up to the system.

The development of the network set up in Tallaght is set to continue in 2026 with the addition of thermal storage solution at the Energy Centre lined up.

Phase two is being pursued at the moment, the council stated. Funding has been awarded to the project for development of the Phase 2 model under EU Interreg RODEO Programme which commenced in Jan 2025.

Discussions with the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment are ongoing to finalise the Climate Action Funding figure for this second phase.

SDCC noted that they are continuing to work with the Department, as well as the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and Codema to advance District Heating projects in South Dublin.