Lack of post boxes ‘unacceptable’ in one of fastest growning areas

A letter has been sent to An Post to request better coverage in Adamstown after residents noted a lack of facilities.

The local authority has written a letter to the state-owned provider of postal services after residents asked for more public post boxes in Adamstown.

The strategic development zone has been in development for 20 years, but no public post boxes exist within the area.

Councillor Liona O’Toole noted her bewilderment at the situation, as Adamstown has welcomed schools, businesses and a railway at this point in its lifespan.

Cllr O’Toole said: “That makes no sense to me and to a lot of people that have been on to me about it.

“A basic piece of community infrastructure is completely missing, and residents have been contacting me for some time asking ‘Why?”

The letter sent to An Post by the council has asked the postal service to lay out their criteria for fitting post boxes, as well as why there isn’t any in Adamstown currently and if there are plans in place to correct that.

The Lucan councillor named the strategic development zone “one of the fastest growing areas in the county.”

According to the most recent census data, Adamstown has a population of around 10,000 people with an expected rise to 25,000 upon completion of development.

Around 5,000 homes have been built in the area so far, with 4,000 more expected to come before the creation of the town is complete.

Cllr O’Toole felt that the lack of post boxes in the area should have been addressed from the very beginning and hopes that the letter issued to An Post will ensure a solution comes soon.

“I don’t understand why residents must repeatedly request something that is so fundamental.

“In any new town, you would assume that post boxes – like lighting, footpaths, signage – would be part of a standard provision and people are still using letters, cards, documents and parcels to send.

“That need hasn’t yet disappeared even though one feels like it’s less and less in our community…the current situation is unacceptable for a town of this scale.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.