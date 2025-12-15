Harry Potter series inspires Megan’s ‘A Christmas Disaster’

“ONE of the elves had a big problem,” explains Kingswood Community College student Megan Tuite.

Tallaght resident Megan wrote a children’s book when she was nine-years-old, titled ‘A Christmas Disaster’, now illustrated by her granddad John Walsh.

The story involves the elves in Santa’s workshop preparing for another Christmas as Santa prepares to make his yearly night trip around the world to deliver presents to all the children who have been good that year.

However, it all goes awry after a mishap with a candle that results in the entire workshop getting ruined; now the elves have to work together to save Christmas.

She mentions that her inspiration for writing the book came from her love for the ‘Harry Potter’ series and other books, as well as her own active imagination.

When asked about her favourite part of working on the book, Megan shared that she enjoyed having the story come together.

She explains that she does not remember facing many challenges, such as a writer’s block, when writing the story because she had an “active imagination.”

Megan is currently in her Leaving Cert year and mentions that she plans to continue writing once she has finished her exams, and she would like to thank her grandparents for their support and contributions to the project.

Her grandparents Noreen and John take a stand at various Christmas fairs selling John’s other works as an artist and illustrator.

This year, they have already appeared at Rathcoole on November 15 and 16, and they will be putting Megan’s book on sale again in the Tallaght Library on December 6 and the Lucan Library on December 13.

According to Noreen, she has already heard from fellow choir members who “were interested in buying it for their children or grandchildren,” which points out the potential appeal of the book to 6-7 year olds.

Be sure to visit either of Noreen and John’s stands in the coming weeks to get your copy of ‘A Christmas Disaster’.