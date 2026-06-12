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Grants help open the doors to Europe over the coming months
Minister McEnee Minister Byrne and Senator Teresa Costello in Citywise at the launch

Grants help open the doors to Europe over the coming months

James Roulston MooneyJune 12, 2026 1:26 pm

An annual community-focused initiative was launched in Citywise Education in Jobstown on Friday, with the local education centre in receipt of €8,000 themselves.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD and Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne TD announced €731k worth of grants to 112 organisations and local authorities in Ireland through the 2026 Communicating Europe Initiative at a launch on Fortunestown Way.

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