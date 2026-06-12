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Kiltipper Park upgrade includes new GAA and two soccer pitches
Mayor Pamela Kearns with Colm Ward, CEO of SDCC with council staff and residents

Kiltipper Park upgrade includes new GAA and two soccer pitches

Echo StaffJune 12, 2026 1:15 pm

THE Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Cllr Pamela Kearns, marked the completion of Phase 2 upgrade works at Kiltipper Park, reports Taylor O’Shea.

Located in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, Kiltipper Park sits beside the River Dodder and is home to a wide range of bird species and is an important natural and ecological space.

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