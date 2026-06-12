Kiltipper Park upgrade includes new GAA and two soccer pitches
THE Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Cllr Pamela Kearns, marked the completion of Phase 2 upgrade works at Kiltipper Park, reports Taylor O’Shea.
Located in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, Kiltipper Park sits beside the River Dodder and is home to a wide range of bird species and is an important natural and ecological space.
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AUTHOREcho Staff
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