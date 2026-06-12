Local Faces: Luke Devlin

IN THE Arcadian locale that is Aylesbury in Tallaght, there lives a couple, Lesley and John Devlin. A handsome and amiable pair, they live a happy existence in their beloved home, and to the untrained eye, they seem like two ordinary people from our neck of the woods, writes Ken Doyle.

Lesley and John however, have a secret, for when it comes to the old going forth and multiplying business of their happy marriage, they combined to form a genetic juggernaut.