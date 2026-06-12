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Man (34) found dead in cell in garda station

Man (34) found dead in cell in garda station

Echo StaffJune 12, 2026 12:23 pm

A Ballyfermot man with previous convictions who was found dead in Garda custody on Saturday was understood to be a suspect in the stabbing at the War Memorial Gardens.

34-year-old Lee McDonnell became unresponsive in a cell in a Dublin Garda station and died shortly after.

Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, is investigating the matter of McDonnell’s death, and it is understood that McDonnell was a suspect in the stabbing of 31-year-old Thomas Griffin on Saturday, May 30.

Gardaí stated that members, as well as medical personnel and first responders provided McDonnell with “urgent assistance” through immediate life-saving efforts, before the man was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding a number of incidents at the War Memorial Gardens which saw Mr Griffin stabbed and flee across the River Liffey before he was treated, transported to hospital and later passed away.

The investigation in Mr Griffin’s death is being carried out under a Senior Investigating Officer and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Any persons or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between the hours of 9:00pm to 10:45:pm on Saturday 30th May 2026 – are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

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