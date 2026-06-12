Search
169 apartment plans for site opposite Tallaght Stadium
The site opposite Tallaght Stadium planned for the 169 apartments

169 apartment plans for site opposite Tallaght Stadium

William O ConnorJune 12, 2026 11:52 am

PLANNING has been lodged for 169 residential units at Whitestown Way in Tallaght close to the entrance of Tallaght Stadium.

The plans lodged by ARP 4.2 Sustainable Communities (Ireland) Fund, for the 1.32 Ha site, involve the construction of a mixed-use development in two blocks ranging in height from one storey to six storeys.

Read More


Crosscare’s aim is to help people and families move out of poverty

Tallaght

Crosscare’s community café plans in Jobstown are set to expand their services in the Tallaght area further after their move away from...

Eight houses approved on lands at Prospect House

Property

PLANNING has been approved for eight, three storey four-bedroom houses on the grounds of Prospect House on Stocking Lane in Rathfarnham.Applicant MSJA...

Citywest modern office and warehouse has a price of €875k

Property

An investment property unit has come on the market at Orchard Business Centre, Orchard Avenue, Citywest with a price of €895,000.Unit 8...

Local authority ahead of this year’s housing delivery target

News

South Dublin County Council has revealed it is ahead of this year’s housing delivery target, with over half of its target reached...

No plans to relocate or change use of council housing depot

News

There are no plans currently to relocate or change the use of the local authority housing depot in Jobstown as talks continue...

Green light for six 6m high floodlights at Old Bawn CS

Property

PLANS have been given the green light for floodlights at a pitch at Old Bawn Community School.The Board of Management was approved...

Boundary fence stirs up a storm

Tallaght

A boundary fence erected between a community centre and a football club in Kilnamanagh has caused a stir in the local area.A...

‘Thank you everybody for supporting Archie and his story’

Latest

Tallaght child Archie Ennis and many other young boys across the country have been given hope after a new drug for Duchenne...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST