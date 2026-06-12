169 apartment plans for site opposite Tallaght Stadium
PLANNING has been lodged for 169 residential units at Whitestown Way in Tallaght close to the entrance of Tallaght Stadium.
The plans lodged by ARP 4.2 Sustainable Communities (Ireland) Fund, for the 1.32 Ha site, involve the construction of a mixed-use development in two blocks ranging in height from one storey to six storeys.
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AUTHORWilliam O Connor
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