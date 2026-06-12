Food with passion: Summer Rice Salad
John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.
His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.
JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right
This is a super healthy salad and often during the summer months serves as a delicious light supper alternative.
This dish is very versatile; it can be served on its own or with fish, pork chops or as I love to serve it cold with tuna.
So simple and quick to pull together – the recipe caters for two people and is great served at BBQs, for lunch or supper – whatever takes your fancy!
Ingredients:
- 100g basmati rice
- 70g sweetcorn
- 70g garden peas
- 2 hard-boiled eggs
- 100g cherry tomatoes, halved
- Glug of rapeseed oil
- Juice of one lemon
- Sea salt & ground black pepper
- 1 large tin of Tuna (optional)
Method:
- Rinse your rice and pop into a pan of boiling water and cook for 15 – 20 minutes. Rinse again with cold water and leave to cool.
- Pop the peas into boiling water and cook for 5 minutes then drain and rinse under cold water.
- In a large mixing bowl add the rice, sweetcorn, peas and cherry tomatoes.
- Cut the hard boiled eggs into quarters then halve again and toss into the rice.
- Add the rapeseed oil, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. If adding Tuna add this with at the end and mix through – Serve and enjoy.
While we have not experienced summer in its normal form – there are definitely brighter and warmer days ahead to look forward to and now is a great time to start discovering some delicious lighter dishes to serve at your summer gatherings.
If making this for more people simply increase the measurements as required – this salad goes a long way!
Back in the days when we could go to the office I loved taking this in for lunch.
It’s really satisfying but also really healthy and nutritious yet it doesn’t compromise on flavour.
I’m definitely making a big batch of this salad this week!