Food with passion: Summer Rice Salad

John Paul Kennedy is a self-taught cook and an avid fan of collecting cookery books with a passion for good old-fashioned home cooking.

His passion for proper family cooking stems from his TWO Grandmothers, who were both excellent cooks, one of whom was a trained chef.

JP promises to bring us plenty of family-inspired recipes and tasty treats while showing us how to get the basics right

This is a super healthy salad and often during the summer months serves as a delicious light supper alternative.

This dish is very versatile; it can be served on its own or with fish, pork chops or as I love to serve it cold with tuna.

So simple and quick to pull together – the recipe caters for two people and is great served at BBQs, for lunch or supper – whatever takes your fancy!

Ingredients:

100g basmati rice

70g sweetcorn

70g garden peas

2 hard-boiled eggs

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

Glug of rapeseed oil

Juice of one lemon

Sea salt & ground black pepper

1 large tin of Tuna (optional)

Method:

Rinse your rice and pop into a pan of boiling water and cook for 15 – 20 minutes. Rinse again with cold water and leave to cool. Pop the peas into boiling water and cook for 5 minutes then drain and rinse under cold water. In a large mixing bowl add the rice, sweetcorn, peas and cherry tomatoes. Cut the hard boiled eggs into quarters then halve again and toss into the rice. Add the rapeseed oil, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. If adding Tuna add this with at the end and mix through – Serve and enjoy.

While we have not experienced summer in its normal form – there are definitely brighter and warmer days ahead to look forward to and now is a great time to start discovering some delicious lighter dishes to serve at your summer gatherings.

If making this for more people simply increase the measurements as required – this salad goes a long way!

Back in the days when we could go to the office I loved taking this in for lunch.

It’s really satisfying but also really healthy and nutritious yet it doesn’t compromise on flavour.

I’m definitely making a big batch of this salad this week!