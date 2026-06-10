Grassroots volunteer recognised by the FAI

TWENTY grassroots volunteers from across the country including Lucan United’s Katie Murphy Doyle were recognised for their efforts by the FAI with a ceremony at the Aviva Stadium.

Murphy Doyle is a league secretary with Lucan United and looks after the fixtures for the different teams within the club.

She describes the club as ‘the family business’ with her earliest memories of being involved stretching back to when she was just two years old.

Of course she herself began playing with Lucan as she got older from the U9s all the way through.

Unfortunately an injury derailed her playing career but she has found ways to contribute off the pitch.

Also sitting on the Executive committee Murphy Doyle juggles plenty of responsibilities with her latest endeavour seeing her aim to get the club shop back up and running.

Her contribution to the club did not go unnoticed with others, putting her forward to receive recognition from the FAI initiative.

“A lot of my work is in the background, so I don’t see everyone all the time. It was nice to be recognised, everyone in the club cares so much for it they are all really good people. There’s a lot of hard workers in there so it means a lot to be put forward for something like that”

“I’ve been up there since I was 2 so it’s kind of a life long thing, the people there are what makes it. We have a lot of great people keeping it all together.”

FAI President Paul Cooke commented on the important role that volunteers played in grassroots football.

“Irish football simply would not be as strong without volunteers; they are the lifeblood of our game. So, it is hugely important to recognise the lengths that so many volunteers go to at their local clubs just to make a positive impact.

“Grassroots football relies on volunteers across a number of different roles and what is so special about the people who take up these responsibilities is that they don’t ask for anything in return, they just want to help others succeed. This is what makes our game so special and why we should never underestimate the role of a volunteer.”